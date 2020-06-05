Clas Ohlson CEO leaves to take on top job at other company

STOCKHOLM, June 5 (Reuters) - Swedish budget DIY and homewares retailer Clas Ohlson said late on Thursday its chief executive Lotta Lyra was leaving the company to take on another top job in a different industry.

Lyra, who has been at the helm of Clas Ohlson since 2017, will leave the company in December. Her new job will be announced at 0830 CET on Friday, Clas Ohlson said.

“The opportunity that I was offered was too attractive to pass,” Lyra said in a statement.

Clas Ohlson’s board will now start the recruitment process for a new top executive, it said. Shares in the retailer are down 3% so far this year, but have soared some 75% since reaching a year-low in mid-March. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)