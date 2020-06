STOCKHOLM, June 3 (Reuters) - Swedish DIY and homewares firm Clas Ohlson said on Wednesday organic sales grew 4% in May, with a 68% jump in online sales, on the back of many people spending more time at home.

The budget retailer, which does the bulk of its business in Sweden and Norway where stores have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, proposed that no dividend be paid for its fiscal full year to the end of April. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)