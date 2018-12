Dec 5 (Reuters) - Swedish budget retailer Clas Ohlson said on Wednesday it would close its stores in the UK and Germany as it reported a 74 percent slump in its second-quarter operating profit.

The company’s quarterly operating profit fell to 33 million Swedish crowns ($3.65 million) from 125 million Swedish crowns a year earlier. ($1 = 9.0407 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Marta Frackowiak in Gdyni; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)