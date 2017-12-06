UPDATE 1-Clas Ohlson Q2 earnings lag, to pause traditional Nordic store expansion

(Adds background, detail)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson on Wednesday reported weaker than expected fiscal second quarter earnings and a slow start to the third quarter, and said it would pause its normal store expansion in the Nordics.

* Says ‍sales in November amounted to 889 mln SEK ($106.15 million) vs year-ago 908 mln​

* Q2 ‍(Aug-Oct) operating profit amounted to 125 mln SEK

* Says in local currencies, November sales are unchanged compared with the preceding year​

* Reuters poll: Clas Ohlson Q2 operating profit seen at 134 million SEK, November local currency sales seen up 1.2 percent

* Under new CEO Lotta Lyra, at the helm of Clas Ohlson since August, the company has been working on a strategic review

* Clas Ohlson shares have been weak in recent months and are down around 19 percent since the end of July

* The company will present and launch the plan in full during spring

* Says ‍we are evaluating alternatives for capitalising on our strong brand in Nordic markets - where we continue to see great potential - and a number of different business models for supplementing our current business​

* Says ‍regarding store expansion in Nordic markets, we have decided to focus on testing new store formats instead of continuing to open current form of stores

* Says we will also review and optimise our store locations​​ Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 8.3747 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)