UPDATE 1-Clas Ohlson July sales far below forecast

(Adds shares, background)

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Retailer Clas Ohlson reported July sales far below analyst forecasts on Tuesday on the back of a sales drop in Sweden, its biggest market.

* Says sales decreased by 3 pct in July to 616 MSEK (635)

* Says in local currencies, sales decreased by 3 pct versus previous year

* Reuters poll: Clas Ohlson July sales were seen up 3.7 pct, local currency sales were seen up 3.1 pct

* Sweden sales drop 5 pct

* Biggest percentage drop in monthly total sales since May 2016, biggest percentage drop in local currency sales in at least 27 months

* Clas Ohlson shares are up 26 pct YTD vs a 5 pct gain in Stockholm's OMXS All Share Index Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)