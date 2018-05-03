FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Clas Ohlson bets on digital and new services for growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 3 (Reuters) - Clas Ohlson will look to e-commerce, its Nordic home markets and a new home jobs service to power sales growth in coming years, the Swedish budget retailer said on Thursday

Under new CEO Lotta Lyra, Clas Ohlson, which sells a broad of DIY and other products ranging from cleaning supplies to home electronics, has been reviewing its strategy.

In December it halted store expansion in the Nordics amid a rapidly changing retail market and sluggish store sales.

$1 = 8.8443 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Jason Neely

