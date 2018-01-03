FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2018

Hong Kong's Clear Media says employee stole $12 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Clear Media Ltd said on Wednesday one of its employees had “illegally misappropriated” about 76 million yuan ($11.7 million) of the outdoor advertising company’s funds.

A cashier at the company’s finance department had confessed to Chinese police to stealing the funds that had been deposited with a mainland bank, Clear Media said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The company’s balances with other banks were not affected and the case did not impact Clear Media’s day-to-day operations, it added.

It did not identify the cashier. An internal committee had been established to look into the matter.

$1 = 6.49 yuan, 7.8160 HK dollars Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Stephen Coates

