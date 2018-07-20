FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 6:31 AM

UK's market regulator says Experian-ClearScore deal may hurt competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - UK’s competition regulator said on Friday Experian Plc’s deal to buy fellow credit data provider ClearScore may reduce competition in the market.

Experian and ClearScore - the top two providers of free credit score checking in the UK - have until next Friday to offer solutions to resolve the concerns, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said here

If CMA’s concerns are not resolved, the 275-million pound deal will be referred for an in-depth second round of investigation. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
