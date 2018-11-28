UPDATE 1-Experian-Clearscore merger will harm competition - UK watchdog

(Adds details from statements, background)

Nov 28 (Reuters) - British antitrust authorities said on Wednesday credit data company Experian Plc’s takeover of rival ClearScore could reduce competition in the industry, stifling product development and hurting customers.

Experian, the world’s biggest credit data firm, said it was disappointed by the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) provisional findings.

Experian said it would engage with authorities to address concerns ahead of the publication of the CMA’s final report early in the new year. The statutory deadline for the final report is March 11, 2019.

The CMA said its Phase II investigation had provisionally found the merger would potentially harm the development of digital products that help people understand their personal finances.

The CMA had said in July that it would open a more in-depth probe into the acquisition after Experian chose not to offer proposals to address concerns from the regulator. The watchdog had found that Experian and ClearScore were the two top credit-checking firms in the UK and compete with each other.

Experian, an FTSE 100 company, wants to expand in Britain with the purchase of ClearScore, which provides free access to credit reports and scores, and introduces consumers to personal financial products. ($1 = 0.7846 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Gopakumar Warrier)