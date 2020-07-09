Facial recognition company Clearview AI probed by UK, Australia

July 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s data watchdog and its Australian counterpart said on Thursday they have opened a joint investigation into the personal information handling practices of facial recognition technology company Clearview AI.

The investigation, which is being conducted by UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC), will focus on the New York-based company’s use of “scraped” data and biometrics of individuals.

Clearview, which is also being investigated by Canadian regulators, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)