August 1, 2018 / 7:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's ClearView Wealth says director arrested in Papua New Guinea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australia’s ClearView Wealth Ltd, a wealth management product provider, said on Wednesday it was informed that an independent non-executive director was arrested in Papua New Guinea.

The director was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud by the National Fraud & Anti-Corruption Directorate of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary on Monday, the firm said in a statement.

It added it would provide updates when possible. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
