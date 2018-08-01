FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 9:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ClearView Wealth says director arrested over claim by Melanesian Trustee Services

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s ClearView Wealth Ltd said on Thursday the arrest on Monday of independent non-executive director David Brown in Papua New Guinea was regarding a claim by the Melanesian Trustee Services Ltd.

The claim concerns an attempt to remove and replace the current fund manager of the Pacific Balanced Fund by Brown’s employer National Superannuation Fund, ClearView said in a statement.

Brown is the chief investment officer of the National Superannuation Fund Ltd (NASFUND) in Papua New Guinea. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)

