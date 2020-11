Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton got the call to help McCormick & Co Inc spice up its condiment offerings with the $800 million acquisition of hot sauce-maker Cholula from private equity firm L Catterton, which is being represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

The deal, announced Tuesday, is expected to be completed by the close of 2020.

