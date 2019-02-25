Ipsen to buy Clementia Pharmaceuticals in deal worth up to $1.3 bln

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Ipsen has agreed to buy U.S. peer Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to $1.31 billion, the companies said on Monday, helping to boost Ipsen’s portfolio of products treating rare diseases.

Ipsen said it would buy all of Clementia’s shares for $25.00 each in cash upfront and offer a contingent value right (CVR) purchase of $6.00 per share, giving a total transaction value of up to $1.31 billion. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)