2 months ago
Cleveland Clinic blood-test patents invalid, Federal Circuit affirms
June 16, 2017 / 10:37 PM / 2 months ago

Cleveland Clinic blood-test patents invalid, Federal Circuit affirms

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The Cleveland Clinic’s discovery of a way to assess cardiovascular health through a blood test rather than heart surgery might have been groundbreaking, but it’s not eligible for a patent, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The 3-0 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed last year’s ruling by a federal judge in Ohio, dismissing Cleveland Clinic’s patent-infringement suit against True Health Diagnostics.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sI8dQ1

