JOHANNESBURG, April 17 (Reuters) - South African pharmacy and healthcare retailer Clicks Group reported a 13.2 percent increase in half-year earnings on Wednesday, driven by strong sales of beauty and health products.

Diluted headline earnings per share for the six-months ended February rose to 300.1 cents from 265.2 cents in the comparable prior period.

The group increased its interim dividend by 15.1 percent to 118 cents per share.