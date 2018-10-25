FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018

Strong health, beauty sales lift South African retailer Clicks' annual profit

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South African retailer Clicks Group reported on Thursday a 15.1 percent rise in full-year profit, buoyed once again by rising sales in its health and beauty divisions.

Diluted headline earnings per share increased to 577.6 South African cents per share, compared with 505.7 cents per share in the full year ended Aug. 31, 2017.

The group declared a final dividend of 277.5 cents per share, an 18.6 percent increase from the previous comparable period.

Reporting by Patricia Aruo; Editing by Susan Fenton

