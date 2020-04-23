UPDATE 2-South Africa's Clicks H1 profit beats estimates, suspends dividend

* Unprecedented levels of sales demand for hygiene and healthcare

* H1 diluted HEPS up 14%

* Will reconsider annual dividend at end of FY

* Weaker rand could impact selling price inflation (Adds outlook, trading update for seven weeks to April 19)

By Nqobile Dludla

JOHANNESBURG, April 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Clicks Group drugstore chain reported a better-than-expected rise in half-year earnings but warned trading conditions are expected to be extremely tough for the remainder of the financial year due to the coronavirus crisis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced one of the toughest lockdowns anywhere in the world on March 23, banning anyone but essential workers from leaving home except to buy food or medicine, when South Africa had just 400 new coronavirus cases.

Clicks said the extent and economic impact of the virus were not known but could be compounded by power cuts when businesses re-open and put pressure on the grid, which remains a risk to retail sales, particularly in the higher-demand winter season.

Clicks said the recent sharp depreciation in the value of the rand could have an impact on selling price inflation towards the end of the financial year and put further pressure on constrained consumers.

The rand is 35% weaker against the dollar year-to date.

Following the declaration of the state of disaster and announcement of the lockdown, Clicks saw unprecedented levels of demand by customers across stores nationally, particularly for hygiene and healthcare products, it said.

Clicks stores visited by Reuters had a number of empty shelves with “out of stock” stickers, where vitamin C, immune boosters, gloves and disinfectants used to be, after people snapped up items they thought would be helpful if they got the virus.

However, the high demand has fallen off during the five-week lockdown, to the end of April, the company said. Clicks has been restricted to shorter trading hours and limited to only selling essential products.

Retail sales for the seven weeks to April 19, being the first seven weeks of the second half of the financial year, rose by 7.9% with health and beauty sales up 9.3%.

United Pharmaceutical Distributors (UPD), the group’s pharmaceutical distributor, grew turnover by 31.2% due to customers preparing for the impact of the coronavirus.

“UPD is well positioned in terms of its scale and logistics capabilities to support all healthcare facilities with medicine requirements as the country deals with the Covid-19 pandemic,” Clicks said.

The group said its online sales grew during the lockdown, but also that it would not pay an interim dividend, in order to preserve cash, and would consider an annual dividend at the end of the financial year.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, for the six months ended Feb. 29 rose to 338 cents from a restated 295.9 cents in the comparable prior period, beating analysts’ expectations of a 11.3% rise.

Group turnover in the same period grew by 9.9% to 16.9 billion rand ($892.03 million) and profit after tax increased by 12.9%. ($1 = 18.9455 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Susan Fenton, Robert Birsel)