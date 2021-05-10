Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Retail - Drugs

S.Africa's Clicks to acquire retailer Pick N Pay's pharmacies

JOHANNESBURG, May 10 (Reuters) - South African pharmacist Clicks said on Monday it planned to acquire 25 in-store pharmacies, their drug stocks and staff from retailer Pick N Pay .

In a joint statement the companies said the sale, subject to regulatory approvals, would not have a material impact on the earnings or financial position of either of them.

Clicks, which will rebrand the pharmacies, has been on a drive to extend the reach of its network. This latest acquisition increases its number of outlets to 632 nationally.

Pick N Pay Chief Operating Officer Adrian Naude said its small pharmacy division was not part of its future growth strategy. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Jan Harvey)

