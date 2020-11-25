Bonus cheer spreads to more law firms as Big Law associates see paired payouts

Thanksgiving came early for hundreds of U.S. law firm associates on Wednesday, as a continuing parade of American and U.K. law firms announced bonuses that match amounts promised earlier in the week by elite New York rivals.

Cravath, Swaine & Moore set the standard on Monday by pairing 2019-scale year-end bonuses with additional “special” bonuses to recognize lawyers’ work during the pandemic. Other New York firms, including Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, have largely hewed to Cravath’s example in announcements this week.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2JdzF1T