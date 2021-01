FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz said on Thursday that it would cut emissions by 25% for some classes of assets by 2025, a move toward its goal of a climate-neutral portfolio by 2050.

Allianz also said it would update the public annually on its progress in meeting its goals, and it created the new role of chief sustainability officer to report to the board. (Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)