Queen Elizabeth presents naturalist Attenborough with award for ocean pollution fight

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth presented broadcaster David Attenborough with an award on Wednesday for his hit BBC nature series Blue Planet II, which raised public awareness around the world of the issue of plastic pollution in oceans.

Attenborough, who like the monarch is 93 years old, was awarded the Chatham House prize along with the BBC Studios Natural History Unit for “the galvanising impact” of the series, the London-based international affairs think tank said. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Stephen Addison)