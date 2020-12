FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia was committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions “as soon as possible” and the country would achieve its 2030 targets without the need to draw carry over old credits, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The move is a sharp change of policy as Morrison bets on clean technology to meet global targets. He was speaking at a Pacific Island climate forum.