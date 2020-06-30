UN backs changes to aviation emissions scheme in boost for airlines

MONTREAL, June 30 (Reuters) - A UN agency agreed on Tuesday to change a landmark aviation emissions scheme, in a boost for airlines who said they could face billions of dollars in higher offsetting costs under the current deal when air travel recovers from the coronavirus.

The International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) governing council agreed to change the baseline year used for calculating emissions under the global CORSIA deal to 2019, the agency said in a statement. (Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chris Reese)