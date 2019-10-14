Climate change activists target BlackRock offices in London

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Climate change activists targeted Blackrock, the world’s biggest asset manager, in London on Monday, gluing themselves to the front of the building and blocking the entrances.

“XR is targeting BlackRock because it’s the world’s biggest backer of climate and rainforest destruction,” the Extinction Rebellion group said in a statement.

“BlackRock stokes the fires that are destroying our planet. It invests in companies that use deforestation to produce beef, soy, palm oil, rubber and timber.”

Some protesters sat outside the building at a table with a BlackRock tablecloth before a meal of rolled up money, a Reuters reporter said. (Reporting by Iona Serrapica; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)