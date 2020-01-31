Extinction Rebellion stage climate protest at McKinsey's London office

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion staged a protest outside McKinsey & Company’s London office on Friday to demand the consulting firm use its influence over companies and governments to drive far-reaching action on climate change.

At least 30 protesters gathered outside the building holding banners emblazoned with slogans such as “Business As Usual = Death” and “No More Green Wash, Act Now,” according to a Reuters photographer on the scene. (Reporting by Matthew Green; editing by Michael Holden)