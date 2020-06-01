Energy
June 1, 2020 / 7:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Climate activists stage protest at oilfield in southern England

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Extinction Rebellion activists staged a protest on Monday at an oilfield in southern England part owned by British energy company UK Oil & Gas Plc, according to a spokesperson for the group and photos on social media.

Two activists entered the site and climbed aboard a shipping container and hung up a banner saying “Climate Emergency” while two others locked themselves together to block the entrance to the site, the Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Matthew Green; editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below