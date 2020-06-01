Climate activists stage protest at oilfield in southern England

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Extinction Rebellion activists staged a protest on Monday at an oilfield in southern England part owned by British energy company UK Oil & Gas Plc, according to a spokesperson for the group and photos on social media.

Two activists entered the site and climbed aboard a shipping container and hung up a banner saying “Climate Emergency” while two others locked themselves together to block the entrance to the site, the Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Matthew Green; editing by Michael Holden)