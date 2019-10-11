Climate-change protesters block BBC headquarters in London

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Climate-change protesters from the Extinction Rebellion Group, which is using two weeks of civil disobedience to fight for governments to do more to protect the environment, have blocked the entrance to the BBC headquarters in London.

Holding banners and flags, many of the demonstrators sat in front of the building, according to a Reuters photographer.

A BBC spokeswoman said she could not comment on security matters. (Reporting by Peter Nicholls; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)