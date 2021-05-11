UK climate activist Bradbrook arrested after attacks on big banks

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - British climate activist Gail Bradbrook, co-founder of the Extinction Rebellion group, was arrested at home on Tuesday for conspiracy to cause criminal damage and fraud after her group attacked banks such as HSBC and Barclays.

Activists from the group smashed the window frontage of HSBC and Barclays in Canary Wharf last month and have targetted Lloyd’s of London as part of what the activists cast as a “Money Rebellion”.

“Extinction Rebellion co-founder Gail Bradbrook was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police at her home in Stroud at around 5:30 am this morning for conspiracy to cause criminal damage and fraud in relation to Money Rebellion’s debt disobedience,” a spokeswoman for the group said.