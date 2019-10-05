Company News
October 5, 2019 / 2:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK climate change activists say police make arrests before protests

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British police arrested climate change activists in London ahead of planned protests by Extinction Rebellion on Monday, the group said.

“Pre-emptive arrests are taking place at one of our warehouses for conspiracy to obstruct highways, even if people didn’t intend to join the rebellion,” Extinction Rebellion said on Twitter.

A spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police said on Saturday he was unable to comment. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Alexander Smith)

