FACTBOX-Canada unveils new measures to combat climate change

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada plans to steadily ramp up its price on carbon, reaching C$170 ($132) per tonne by 2030 from C$30 now, as part of its plan to fight climate change, the Liberal government said on Friday.

Here are some details of the updated climate plan:

*Ottawa said it would “strengthen” its approach to reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by establishing new targets for 2030 and 2035. It gave no details.

*The government said it would consider “climate risks and opportunities, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2050” in reviews of major projects.

*Ottawa said it would invest C$1.5 billion to increase the production and use of low-carbon fuels such as hydrogen and renewable natural gas and diesel.

*It also said it would introduce a hydrogen strategy by year end.

*An innovation fund would provide C$3 billion over five years to support clean technology development, with a focus on the aerospace and auto industries, and efforts to develop a supply chain for electric vehicle batteries.

*The government said it aimed to develop a “battery ecosystem” from mineral extraction and processing, to research and design, to manufacturing and recycling.

*A pledge to deliver on Canada’s G20 commitment to phase out fossil fuel subsidies by 2025.

*The scope of a proposed Clean Fuel Standard has been narrowed to cover only liquid fossil fuels, like gasoline, diesel and oil, which are mainly used in the transportation sector.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank has committed to invest C$2.5 billion in clean power projects over the next three years.