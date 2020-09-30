Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

FACTBOX-Big Oil's climate targets

By Reuters Staff

 (Adds new Total targets)
    Sept 30 (Reuters) - France's Total said on Wednesday it aims to reduce
emissions from the burning of its oil and gas products to below the level they had in 2015 by
2030, with an interim goal of slashing around a third off its European direct and indirect
emissions by 2030 before reaching net zero in 2050. 
    Rivals such as BP or Royal Dutch Shell have similar targets covering
emissions from oil products such as diesel or gasoline.
    Top oil and gas companies sell more than they refine and produce themselves by buying
from third parties.
    All their targets depend on offset markets as well as carbon capture and storage
technology not yet used on a commercial scale.
    Intensity-based targets measure the amount of GHG emissions such as methane or carbon
dioxide per unit of energy or barrel of oil and gas produced. That means that absolute
emissions can rise with growing production, even if the headline intensity metric falls.
    The table below shows details by company (in alphabetical order):
 Targets    Scope 1  Scope 2  Scope 3  Link to executive pay    Details
 BP         yes      yes      yes      yes                      Bring net GHG emissions from
                                                                its equity barrels from well
                                                                to petrol station to zero by
                                                                2050 Reduce GHG intensity of all
                                                                products it sells by 50% by
                                                                2050
 Chevron    yes      no       no       yes                      Lower upstream oil net GHG
                                                                emission intensity by 5-10%,
                                                                upstream natural gas net GHG
                                                                emission intensity by 2-5% by
                                                                2023 Methane intensity target
 ConocoPhi  yes      yes      no                                Reduce GHG emissions
 llips                                                          intensity by up to 15% (CO2e
                                                                per boe) by 2030 per boe vs
                                                                2017 levels
 Eni        yes      yes      yes      yes                      Reduce absolute emissions by
                                                                80% and emissions intensity
                                                                by 55% by 2050 Includes products purchased
                                                                from third parties 2030 net zero carbon target
                                                                in Scope 1 and 2 for upstream
                                                                activities, overall group by
                                                                2040 Methane reduction target
 Equinor    yes      yes      yes      yes                      Reduce intensity of Scope 1,
                                                                2, 3 emissions by 50% by 2050
                                                                vs 2020 Reduce GHG emissions incl.
                                                                methane (Scope 1 and 2) in
                                                                Norway by 40% by 2030, 70% by
                                                                2040 and to near zero by 2050 Reduce CO2 per boe produced
                                                                to 8kg by 2030 Methane intensity target
 Exxon      yes      no       no       no                       Methane intensity target
 Repsol     yes      yes      yes      yes                      Reduce net carbon emissions
                                                                to zero by 2050 (incl. Scope
                                                                3 from own barrels produced) Reduce carbon intensity vs
                                                                2016 by 10% by 2025 (per
                                                                gigajoule), 20% by 2030, 40%
                                                                by 2040 Reduce absolute emissions by
                                                                3 mln tonnes by 2025 (incl.
                                                                Scope 3) Reduce methane emissions by
                                                                25% by 2025
 Shell      yes      yes      yes      yes                      Ambition to be zero-emissions
                                                                energy business by 2050
                                                                (Scope 1, 2, 3) Reduce net carbon footprint
                                                                (an intensity-based measure
                                                                of carbon emitted per energy
                                                                unit) of all products sold by
                                                                at least 3% vs 2016 by 2022
                                                                and by 65% by 2050 (Scope 3) Use of nature-based offsets
                                                                and carbon capture technology
 Total      yes      yes      yes      yes                      Worldwide Scope 3 emissions
                                                                lower in 2030 vs 2015 Overall Scope 1, 2, 3
                                                                emissions intensity reduction
                                                                by at least 60% by 2050 Overall Scope 1, 2 emissions
                                                                to net zero by 2050 European Scope 1, 2, 3
                                                                emissions down 30% by 2030 in
                                                                absolute terms, 100% by 2050 Five mln tonnes/year of
                                                                carbon sinks by 2030 Methane intensity targets
 NOTE: 1) Scope 1 refers to emissions from a company's direct operations, such as a diesel
generator on an offshore platform
      2) Scope 2 are emissions from the power a company uses for its operations, such as
gas-powered electricity purchased
      3) Scope 3 includes emissions from products sold, such as gasoline sold at petrol
stations or jet fuel sold to an airline
      4) BOE stands for barrels of oil equivalent



    
