UAE asks to host 2023 UN climate change conference

FILE PHOTO: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan speaks during a news conference with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured) following their meeting at Villa Borsig in Berlin, Germany, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates has asked to host the COP 28 international conference on climate change in 2023, Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Sunday.

The annual Conference of Parties (COP) is the decision-making body responsible for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The UAE exports oil and hosts the International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) headquarters.

“The UAE has demonstrated a proven track record in progressive climate action and multilateral cooperation that makes it an ideal convener for COP 28,” Sheikh Abdullah was quoted as saying by state news agency WAM.

“The UAE has invested around $17 billion in commercial renewable energy projects on six continents and provided over $1 billion of grants and soft loans for renewable energy power plants.”

The British government will host the next summit, COP 26, in Glasgow in November.