EU leaders at odds over 2050 climate goal after five hours of talks

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - European Union leaders were at odds over committing to climate neutrality by 2050 after five hours of talks in Brussels, diplomatic sources said.

The sources said three key aspects were all up in the air as leaders continued their discussion into dinner: details of the scale and scope of financing earmarked for economic transition away from fossil fuels, whether nuclear power plants would be eligible and when exactly each country would need to achieve new targets for cutting emissions. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by John Chalmers)