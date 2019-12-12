Hungary lists conditions, "won't sign blank cheque" on EU climate deal

BUDAPEST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government said on Thursday it had some conditions before it back could a new EU climate commitment, including a demand that the bloc recognise that nuclear power will help in the fight against climate change.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, told a press conference that Hungary wanted EU guarantees that a climate deal would not lead to price hikes in the energy and food sectors, and that costs would born by big polluters. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Andrew Heavens)