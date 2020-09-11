European Commission to propose more ambitious emissions limits for autos: draft

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose that the European Union further tighten its auto emissions limits, according to a draft document seen by Reuters on Friday, prompting a pushback from Germany’s car industry, the region’s biggest.

Under the proposal, by 2030 the average carbon dioxide emissions of new cars should be 50% below 2021 levels. The bloc’s current plan calls for a 37.5% reduction over that period.

A spokeswoman for the commission declined to comment.

Germany’s auto association VDA said it would firmly reject a further tightening of the targets, which the German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung first reported.

The draft document, due to be published next week, sets out the commission’s broader plan for the EU to set a 2030 target of cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% against 1990 levels, and how it can achieve this goal.

The bloc’s current 2030 target is for a 40% cut in emissions from 1990 levels.