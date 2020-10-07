European Parliament backs a 60% EU emissions-cutting target for 2030

BRUSSELS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The European Parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of a legally binding target for the European Union to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030, against 1990 levels, according to vote results released on Wednesday.

That goal is tougher than the 2030 emissions cut of “at least 55%” proposed by the EU Commission. It also goes beyond the level of cuts supported by most EU member countries, who must negotiate with Parliament to agree the final goal.

The EU’s current 2030 target is a 40% emissions cut. (Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Marine Strauss)