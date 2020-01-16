Uniper's Datteln 4 coal-fired power plant will be connected to grid - conservative

BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Uniper’s Datteln 4 coal-fired power plant will be connected to the grid, a senior German conservative said on Thursday after a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers on the country’s brown coal exit.

Armin Laschet, premier of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia who was at the meeting, told ZDF broadcaster: “Not much was discussed about Datteln 4 ... It’s on the way and it will come.”

Germany has reached an agreement with the regions most affected by a plan to phase out the use of brown coal, or lignite, for its power plants by providing about 40 billion euros ($44.59 billion) in aid, a document reviewed by Reuters showed.

In October, government and industry sources said Uniper would be able to start commercial operations at its 1.5 billion euro Datteln 4 plant despite recommendations to not link it to the grid. ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Reporting by Christian Goetz Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Michelle Martin)