German govt climate plan envisages issuing green bonds from 2020 onwards

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The German government will begin issuing green bonds to finance green investments from 2020, according to a draft climate plan seen by Reuters.

The bonds will be so-called “twin bonds”, issued at the same time as conventional bonds with the same maturity and coupon, but with much lower volumes. The government will commit to exchanging the rarer green bonds for conventional bonds at any time, guaranteeing that the market for them remains liquid. (Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Thomas Escritt, editing by Riham Alkousaa)