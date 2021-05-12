Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Landlords in Germany to bear half CO2 price burden for heating - document

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - Germany plans to make landlords shoulder half of the CO2 price burden related to heating costs which will arise from new legislation setting out more ambitious CO2 emission reduction targets, a government document showed on Wednesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet is expected to approve the draft legislation on Wednesday in response to a landmark ruling last month from the country’s top court. (Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

