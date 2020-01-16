RWE says 6,000 jobs will be lost by 2030 over coal exit

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German utility RWE, the country’s biggest power producer, said decisions how to organise the exit from brown coal mining and burning will cost thousands of jobs as the company bears the brunt of the fallout.

“We assume that in the short term, 3,000 jobs will go. By 2030, it will be 6,000 in total. The number of employees in our brown coal system will fall by over 60% in just 10 years,” CEO Rolf Martin Schmitz said in a call with reporters.

The decisions now taken were burdening RWE more than expected and in a shorter time span, he said.

But the company is standing by coal as a business unit, is not considering a sale and is not seeing an impact on its planned 2019 dividend, RWE said. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Seythal)