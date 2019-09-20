Germany to take additional climate protection measures if needed - Merkel

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Germany will review progress towards reaching its climate goals each year until 2030 and take additional measures if needed, Chancellor Angel Merkel said on Friday after the government presented a package of new measures to curb carbon emissions.

“The chances are very good, they have grown, that we will reach our climate goals this time, better than with the 2020 target,” Merkel said. “If we should realise we’re not on track, then we will correct this.” (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Paul Carrel)