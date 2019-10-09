German cabinet approves climate protection measures

BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The German cabinet on Wednesday approved landmark climate protection measures designed to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions, German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said on Twitter.

The approval of the measures, which would be enshrined in a Climate Protection Law, comes after ministries resolved differences on the scale of the measures to reduce emissions responsible for global warming.

“Climate protection is finally getting binding rules and this is very good. I have fought for this for a long time and I am happy that it (the Climate Protection Law) was approved today,” Schulze wrote on Twitter.

A government source earlier said the measures had been approved. (Reporting by Holger Hansen Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Kathrin Jones and Michelle Martin)