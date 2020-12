FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Krafla geothermal power plant in Reykjahlid, Iceland, September 19, 2015. Picture taken September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Iceland aims to reduce the country’s greenhouse emissions by 55% by 2030, compared with levels in 1990, the government said on Thursday.

The volcanic island nation had earlier announced a target of cutting emissions by 40% by 2030, compared with 1990.