IEA says climate change goals hinge on developing world transition

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Tackling climate change is impossible without investment in the clean energy transition of developing countries, International Energy chief Fatih Birol told the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

“If our aim is to reach net zero emissions, if our aim is to address the climate change globally ... there is no way without hugely accelerating the clean energy investment in emerging countries we can reach this goal. No way whatsoever.” (Reporting By Noah Browning and Kate Abnett; editing by John Stonestreet)