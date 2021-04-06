U.S. climate envoy Kerry says India is "getting job done" on climate

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry attends a joint news conference with French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (not seen) after a meeting at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry praised India on Tuesday as a world leader in renewable energy and said it was ahead of other countries in committing to clean energy goals.

Kerry was speaking in Delhi, where he held talks with government leaders as part of a diplomatic effort to get countries to commit themselves to net zero carbon emissions and slow down global warming.

“India is getting the job done on climate, pushing the curve,” Kerry said.

“You (India) are indisputably a world leader already in the deployment of renewable energy.”