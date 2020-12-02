Japan lawmaker sees renewables make up nearly half of power sources by 2030

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Renewable energy is likely to account for close to half of Japan’s mix of power sources in 2030, a senior lawmaker of the ruling party said on Wednesday, amid uncertainty over resumption of nuclear power plants after the Fukushima disaster of 2011.

Japan’s basic energy policy set in 2018 targets for renewable energy to contribute 22% to 24% of total power by 2030.

The comment by lawmaker Masahiko Shibayama came after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in October Japan would aim to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)