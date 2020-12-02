Fossil fuels in Japan's power mix should be less than half by 2030, lawmakers say

TOKYO (Reuters) - Non-fossil fuel, such as renewable energy and nuclear power, should account for 50% or more of Japan’s mix of power sources in 2030, a group of ruling party lawmakers said in a draft proposal on Wednesday.

The government’s basic energy policy set in 2018 targets for fossil fuels such as coal and gas to contribute 56 percent of total power in 2030.

In October, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Japan would aim to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, a major shift for the world’s third-largest economy, which relies heavily on imported fossil fuels.