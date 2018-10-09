FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 9, 2018 / 1:40 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

U.S. seeks to stop trial of youths' climate-change lawsuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Attorneys for the United States intend to ask the Supreme Court this week to block the upcoming trial of a lawsuit by 21 children and young adults who claim that government-sanctioned environmental policies are flouting their constitutional right to a habitable atmosphere.

The Justice Department on Friday filed a motion to stay all proceedings in the “Kids’ Climate-Change” lawsuit, which is scheduled to start a seven-week trial in federal court in Oregon on Oct. 29, pending review of the petitions it expects to file with the U.S. Supreme Court and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2y6yuc4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.