U.S. seeks to stop trial of youths' climate-change lawsuit

Attorneys for the United States intend to ask the Supreme Court this week to block the upcoming trial of a lawsuit by 21 children and young adults who claim that government-sanctioned environmental policies are flouting their constitutional right to a habitable atmosphere.

The Justice Department on Friday filed a motion to stay all proceedings in the “Kids’ Climate-Change” lawsuit, which is scheduled to start a seven-week trial in federal court in Oregon on Oct. 29, pending review of the petitions it expects to file with the U.S. Supreme Court and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

