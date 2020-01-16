URGENT-Microsoft aims to erase its carbon footprint from atmosphere

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it aims to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits by 2030 and that by 2050, it hopes to have taken out enough to account for all the direct emissions the company has ever made.

The focus on removing existing carbon from the atmosphere sets Microsoft’s climate goals apart from other corporate pledges which have focused on cutting ongoing emissions or preventing future ones.

The announcement by the world’s largest software company is the latest in a flurry of climate goals set out by firms after President Donald Trump announced in 2017 his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement, the global pact to fight climate change. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Bernadette Baum)